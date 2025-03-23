Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $576,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

