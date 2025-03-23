Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

