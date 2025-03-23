Contrasting ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) and NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) and NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and NuCana”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.30 million N/A N/A NuCana N/A N/A -$34.37 million ($10.48) -0.08

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuCana has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZyVersa Therapeutics and NuCana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 NuCana 0 1 1 0 2.50

ZyVersa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 16,007.38%. NuCana has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,066.16%. Given ZyVersa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZyVersa Therapeutics is more favorable than NuCana.

Profitability

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and NuCana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -224.85% -103.22% NuCana N/A -314.47% -112.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of NuCana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. Its pipeline includes NUC-3373, a chemical entity derived from the nucleoside analog 5-fluorouracil that is in Phase 1b/2 study in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, Phase 2 clinical trial for the second-line treatment of patients with advanced colorectal cancer, and Phase 1b/2 modular clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors and lung cancer. It is also developing NUC-7738, a ProTide transformation of 3'-deoxyadenosine, which is in the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company has an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd to discover, drug design, and in vitro screen purine and pyrimidine-based nucleosides as potential drug candidates. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

