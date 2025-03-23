Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $160.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

