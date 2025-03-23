Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

