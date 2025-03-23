Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

