Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $40.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.