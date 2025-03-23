Del Sette Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 115,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

