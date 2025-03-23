Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 236,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.