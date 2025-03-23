Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,593,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NVDU stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $146.87. The firm has a market cap of $538.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

