Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 17,585 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Rambus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,855. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.