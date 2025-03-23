First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DVLU stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.