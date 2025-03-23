First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DVLU stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
