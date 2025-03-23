Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,904 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,988,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 628,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 207,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

