George Herrera Sells 6,336 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

