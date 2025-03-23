GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $544.27 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,298,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,751 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 8.8% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $544,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $243,901,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after buying an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after buying an additional 2,980,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.