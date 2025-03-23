Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 726,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.