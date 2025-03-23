Harbour Investments Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $965.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.