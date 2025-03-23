Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.