Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.