HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

