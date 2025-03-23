HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,699 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 633,410 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 999,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 533,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.