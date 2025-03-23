HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,943,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,044,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

