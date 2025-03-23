Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $545,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 897,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,587,469.59. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globalstar alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $985,000.00.

Globalstar Trading Up 1.6 %

GSAT opened at $21.97 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -732.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,997,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globalstar by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 5,799,366 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,369,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 5,047,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $7,873,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Globalstar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after buying an additional 3,300,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globalstar

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.