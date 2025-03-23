Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,477.48. The trade was a 12.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total transaction of $2,473,417.60.

Atlassian stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

