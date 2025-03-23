Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 11,552 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32.
- On Monday, December 30th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00.
Okta Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
