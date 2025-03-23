Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

