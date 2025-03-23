InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 1,781 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
InterDigital Trading Down 0.8 %
IDCC stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.97 and its 200 day moving average is $179.77. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.