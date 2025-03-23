Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,391,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.