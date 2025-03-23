iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $139.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

