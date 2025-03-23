J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V Sells 61,564 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.