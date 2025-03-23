Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Elizabeth Benz Sells 57,380 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $780,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,340. This represents a 13.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamf Trading Down 1.9 %

JAMF opened at $13.17 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $3,470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

