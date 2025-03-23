Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $9,431,326.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,503,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,029,300.07. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

