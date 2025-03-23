KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $138.86 and a one year high of $246.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

