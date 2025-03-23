KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.4 %

APP stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.28.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

