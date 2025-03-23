KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $36.86 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,858,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

EMR stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Profile

Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

