KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 97,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after purchasing an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $262.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

