Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 19,536 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $13,348,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

