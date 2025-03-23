Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4178 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

