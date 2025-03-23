Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 63,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 27,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 225,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $66.91 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 352.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

