Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,401,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNQI opened at $45.71 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $813.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.