Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

