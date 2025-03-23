Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,915,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 145,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.62 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

