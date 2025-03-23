LPL Financial LLC Has $427.29 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $427,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.