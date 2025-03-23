LPL Financial LLC Sells 88,438 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,906,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,740,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

