Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.19 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.