Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

