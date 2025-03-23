Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

