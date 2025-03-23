Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 21,700 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after buying an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,856,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

