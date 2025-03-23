Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 264 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

