Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

